Minot churches adapt to worship with COVID-19 health guidelines

MINOT, N.D. - Some churches in the Magic City reopened months ago, but it is still taking them some time to get back to normal.

Our Lady of Grace started holding mass in person a little after Easter.

The church practices social distancing by spacing out between rows, and sanitizing after communion is given to each parishioner.

Although the church has had to cancel some classes, a deacon at the church says they are doing everything they can to keep all members united.

“We have a number of members as you can guess who don’t feel comfortable coming; so we are taking communion to them if they allow us to go to their home,” said Deacon Steve Streitz.

Our Lady of Grace also continues to stream their weekend mass service.

