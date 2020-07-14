Half a million dollars donated to Magic City Discovery Center project

MINOT, N.D. – The Engelstad Foundation awarded $500,000 to the Magic City Discovery Center for its new facility.

The money will go to funding the permanent building along with its 11 planned exhibits.

“North Dakota’s first children’s museum will drive educational opportunities as well as tourism. We see this investment in the Magic City Discovery Center as one more step forward in bringing engaging and impactful learning to North Dakotans,” said Kris Engelstad McGarry, trustee of the Engelstad Foundation.

In June the center’s board said they were considering alternative locations to the one near Minot International Airport on Minot’s North Hill, following financial hardships caused by the pandemic, but remained committed to opening the facility next year.

