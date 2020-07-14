Gov. Burgum wants schools to reopen in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A mix of distance and in person learning is part of a plan to reopen schools in North Dakota.

In his weekly media conference, Gov. Doug Burgum outlined safety and health plans to be approved by each school.

Superintendent Kirsten Baesler also spoke at the conference. She said she hopes to never have a statewide shut down again in her career. Adding that, “…face-to-face instruction that we know is vital to so many.”

Baesler also said, “School boards and administrators will be making tough decision to ensure the health and well-being of their communities and limit the spread of COVID-19 while fulfilling their overall mission of educating students. They are in the best position to make dozens and dozens of judgement calls that will be necessary every day.”

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.