Girl Scouts deliver thousands of cookies to Sanford essential workers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons dropped off 3,000 boxes of cookies to the Sanford warehouse Tuesday as a thank you to the staff working on the frontlines during the pandemic.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program got cut short this spring because of COVID-19. But, the Scouts say they’re getting to make good use of the cookies by giving them to their essential heroes.

"I hope they bring joy and a sense of lightheartedness. That's pretty much what the cookies stand for. Not only do the sales empower a girl's experience in Girl Scouts, but the cookies are a delight," said Member Development Specialist Dani Monzelowsky.

The Girl Scouts couldn’t hand deliver them to staff due to health safety precautions. So, they dropped them off at the Sanford warehouse.

The boxes will be distributed to employees during Sanford’s “Spirit Week,” which is a time for employee engagement and activities. The week is sponsored by First International Bank and Trust.

