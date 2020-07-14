Advertisement

Future scientists set up circuit camp at Minot State

Electroscope
Electroscope(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - The Magic City Discovery Center is back to educating kids on the wonders of science for the first time since COVID-19.

Monday began the first day of Circuit Camp for kids ages nine through 11 at Minot State University.

The camp features preplanned circuit-based projects which kids assemble with help from their instructor.

“It’s fun I’ve never done anything like this before so it’s kind of new and I’m glad to be out of the house because of this corona,” said 10-year-old camper Morgan Leshovsky.

Kids are able to learn the science behind their projects and see the results of their work.

Eight-year old-return camper Ella Mackner showed off her earlier project; a homemade electroscope.

“I like how when I get my hand closer it moves to the middle. It’s like I have magic in my hands and I’m using the force of it to push it to the middle,” said Ella.

Monday’s activity focused on conducting energy through water and salt. Students say they can’t wait for Tuesday’s activity which will be working with squishy circuits.

