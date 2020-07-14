Border closure prompts iMagicon lineup changes, event still slated for August

MINOT, N.D. – The cast of the modern Star Trek tv show will be unable to attend the 2020 iMagicon in Minot, upon news that the United States and Canada will likely be extending the border closure to Aug. 21.

Organizers with the annual comicon-style event made the announcement on social media Tuesday, though reiterated that the event would go on.

In a video on the event’s Facebook page, Director Jared Adams said organizers are searching for a replacement for the cast within the United States.

The event typically takes place in April, though organizers pushed this year’s event back to August in light of health concerns over the pandemic.

A spokesperson for iMagicon tells Your News Leader that hopes are to have the Star Trek cast attend the 2021 event next April.

The event will feature health precautions, including temperature checks, distancing, and hand sanitizing stations.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 21-23 at the Minot Auditorium and Armory.

