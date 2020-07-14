Bismarck Commission discusses Medieval Rush

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday the Bismarck City Commission continues a discussion to allow the Medieval Rush on city land.

Residents that maintain a trail in the area are concerned about the erosion caused by the run. Organizers of the mud run have plans in place to protect the nearby bike path.

"As you can see on these photos here the trail has turned to mud, and is being used in conditions that is damaging for the trail and the surrounding land. The people are completely disregarding the ineffective course markings," said Tyler Huber, Bismarck.

“I’m going to do everything I can not to degrade it. If somebody tells me that something is wrong I’m going to fix it,” said Tanner Schweitzer, organizer.

The issue was tabled after ownership of the trail came into question.

