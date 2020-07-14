5th Bomb Wing change of command this week at Minot Air Force Base

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE - The 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base will see a change in leadership later this week.

Col. Bradley Cochran will relinquish command to Col. Michael Walters.

Cochran was promoted to his current position five years ago, in 2015.

Cochran has received many awards during his service including the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, and the Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster.

The new commander will be responsible for operations involving the wing's fleet of B-52 bombs and to provide support for the 91st Missile Wing.

Due to the pandemic, few people are allowed to attend, however the ceremony will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.