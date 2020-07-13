Williston nursing home reports positive COVID-19 case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston nursing home says a resident has tested positive for coronavirus.

Staff with Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center say testing results from Saturday showed a positive COVID-19 result in a resident.

They also say the resident is in self-isolation, and the neighborhood where that resident lives has been closed to visitors for the next 14 days.

This impacts about 24 residents in the area. Outside and virtual visitation options remain available for other parts of the facility.

“We’re going to do enhanced monitoring down on that neighborhood, and we do monitor our residents throughout the facility twice a day, and staff once a day,” said Tammra Peterson, administrator for Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Peterson says more testing is scheduled for the facility on July 19 and the 28. She also says if all of those results are negative, and active cases in Williams County decrease, Bethel Lutheran will move forward with reopening the facility for indoor visits.

