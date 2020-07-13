Williams County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help locating 15-year-old runaway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old runaway.

Katilyn Emily Herman is a Native American female, 5′9″, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Herman was last seen in Trenton, N.D., on July 3, 2020 at about 3 p.m. She was wearing a purple and white striped shirt with black shorts.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 701-577-7700.

