Unique Links: Flasher

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Louse Creek Country Club is located in the town of Flasher.

“The course was originally a six-hole sand green course in the 1940s. Then the course was abandoned. Then some time in the early 1980s some locals built a nine-hole sand greens course out of it. Then in the late 1990s there was a group of us who had a vision of trying to build a grass greens course out of it. So, we got a grant from the USGA to help pay for it, and then we basically built the course ourselves,” said Louse Creek County Club Association President Lee Fitterer.

The signature hole at the Louse Creek County Club is hole number 9. It's the long par 5 and the island green makes it very tough to reach in two shots. The creek in front the green isn't the first time that you have to deal with water on hole number 9.

“The creek comes into play four times actually, because you cross it three times. But, if you over shoot the green you are in the creek again. It is a very difficult hole because the creek is at just about every shot you take, so if you have a little bit of slice it is going into the creek,” said Fitterer.

This course also has short drive-able par 4′s that usually distance wise would play at par 3s.

“It is not a long course, but it is challenging. A lot of players who come here from Bismarck or Mandan say they can’t believe how many clubs they have to use out of their bag,” said Fitterer.

Adding to that unique factor is the fact that this course sits on an active road way on some holes.

“The course is on park board property, and it just so happens that the course goes through it two different ways. So, a lot of time if you are teeing off on hole number 6 you have to wait for the cars to pass, because if you send it out of bounce you could send it through someone’s windshield,” said Fitterer.

So, if you you want to be reminded of the Old Course at St. Andrews you don’t have to get on a plane and head over seas, you just have to get on the road towards Flasher.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.