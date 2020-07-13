Advertisement

Unique Links: Flasher

Louse Creek Country Club
Louse Creek Country Club(KFYR)
By Greg Beesley
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Louse Creek Country Club is located in the town of Flasher.

“The course was originally a six-hole sand green course in the 1940s. Then the course was abandoned. Then some time in the early 1980s some locals built a nine-hole sand greens course out of it. Then in the late 1990s there was a group of us who had a vision of trying to build a grass greens course out of it. So, we got a grant from the USGA to help pay for it, and then we basically built the course ourselves,” said Louse Creek County Club Association President Lee Fitterer.  

The signature hole at the Louse Creek County Club is hole number 9. It's the long par 5 and the island green makes it very tough to reach in two shots. The creek in front the green isn't the first time that you have to deal with water on hole number 9.

“The creek comes into play four times actually, because you cross it three times. But, if you over shoot the green you are in the creek again. It is a very difficult hole because the creek is at just about every shot you take, so if you have a little bit of slice it is going into the creek,” said Fitterer.

This course also has short drive-able par 4′s that usually distance wise would play at par 3s.

“It is not a long course, but it is challenging. A lot of players who come here from Bismarck or Mandan say they can’t believe how many clubs they have to use out of their bag,” said Fitterer.

Adding to that unique factor is the fact that this course sits on an active road way on some holes.

“The course is on park board property, and it just so happens that the course goes through it two different ways. So, a lot of time if you are teeing off on hole number 6 you have to wait for the cars to pass, because if you send it out of bounce you could send it through someone’s windshield,” said Fitterer. 

So, if you you want to be reminded of the Old Course at St. Andrews you don’t have to get on a plane and head over seas, you just have to get on the road towards Flasher.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Updated: moments ago
The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

News

SkinWin Dermatology Opens in Williston

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
SkinWin Dermatology, founded by Dr. Daniel Hoffman, is located in the Craven-Hagen Clinic and offers patient-care for skin, nails and hair.

News

Minot’s first roundabout partially opens to traffic

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot officially opened part of the city's first roundabout Sunday.

News

Williston nursing home reports positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
A Williston nursing home says a resident has tested positive for coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Dak Jam 2020 canceled due to COVID-19, planning underway for 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Organizers with Dak Jam, the live music and arts festival in Minot, canceled the 2020 event scheduled for Aug. 14-15.

News

Swimming pool is making a big splash in Crosby

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Crosby, N.D., just opened its new $2 million outdoor pool.

News

Paddle Trap open in Mandan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The Paddle Trap restaurant in Mandan is open to the public.

News

Hairstyling tips from Glance

Updated: 3 hours ago
Jess Tergesen from Glance Spa & Salon shows us three easy hairstyling tips.

News

Acrylic Paint Pour Vase & Floral Arrangement

Updated: 3 hours ago
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to create an acrylic paint pour vase as well as a floral arrangement.

News

On This Date: July 13th

Updated: 3 hours ago
I’ve always enjoyed looking back at history and important events that happened on certain dates so we thought we’d make it a fairly regular part of North Dakota Today.