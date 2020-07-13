SkinWin Dermatology Opens in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston’s first dermatological office officially opened it’s doors in June to patients, ushering in a new era of medical services to the region.

SkinWin Dermatology, founded by Dr. Daniel Hoffman, is located in the Craven-Hagen Clinic and offers patient-care for skin, nails and hair.

Dr. Hoffman, a graduate of Columbia University and a board certified dermatologist since 2011, specializes in treating acne, various forms of skin cancer, psoriasis and laser excisions.

Before SkinWin, patients had to wait weeks or even months to see the nearest specialists in Minot, Bismarck or Billings, MonT..

“We’re seeing a ton of patients from eastern Montana and not just Sidney, but some of the other towns. A bunch of patients from Watford and even some patients from Minot because while there is something locally there, it’s a very long wait if you travel and I’ve also seen patients from Dickinson,” said Dr. Hoffman.

To learn more about SkinWin or to schedule an appointment, call 701-800-5110 or visit them online at skinwindermatology.com.

