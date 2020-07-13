Paddle Trap open in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Paddle Trap restaurant in Mandan is open to the public. We reported in April the challenges the owners faced due to COVID-19. However, they say the number of patrons filling their business has surprised them.

Paddle Trap co-owner Michelle Kaufman says the restaurant has been packed the first few weeks of opening. At that time, they had inside and outside dining open to their patrons. She says normally that would be a great thing. But, due to the pandemic, they made the decision to close the indoor dining room for the safety of their staff and customers.

"It did seem like we just had too many people in a confined space for the environment right now. We'd like to be able to stay open. So, we were worried about the numbers going up and staff getting sick or not being able to come to work then," Kaufman said.

Although the inside is closed, Kaufman says the outside is still open to those looking to grab a sandwich or some homemade chowder. The staff is following recommendations for extra hand washing and sanitizing. She says you can get your order curbside or boat side to go if you don’t want to stop in.

She says they’re using low-contact measures when serving food and drinks as much as they can.

