Mott friends make childhood dream come true

MOTT, N.D.—Many high school kids will tell you, they don't like being asked what their plans after college are.

But there's a group of classmates from Mott that never minded that question, because these friends have had their futures mapped out since before they even started kindergarten.

It isn’t uncommon to find these four friends together, talking about farming. They’ve been friends for as long as they can remember.

“We’ve been tight knit friends since kindergarten,” said Cade Blickensderfer.

They've been farming even longer.

“We used to talk about when we’d grow up and come back and farm,” recalled Brady Wegh.

All four graduated from Mott-Regent High School in 2017 and all four are home for the summer, working on their family farms, which is exactly where they want to be.

“A lot of people worry about what they’re going to do when they grow up. I got lucky; I always knew it would be farming. It’s what I know and what I love,” said Sean Hertz.

“I think it’s just tradition of farming. I will be fifth generation farmer on the Mayer farm, that’s pretty special,” added Michael Mayer.

“I like the everyday challenges. Every day is different and brings a new obstacle. That has a lot more appeal to me than going to an office and doing the same thing every day,” explained Blickensderfer.

“I’ve never even thought about doing anything other than farming,” said Wegh.

Wegh has been back farming with his parents for three years, after earning a farm and ranch management degree from Bismarck State College. The rest of the foursome will graduate from NDSU in the coming year. And then these lifelong friends will be reunited permanently.

“It is really nice to have someone your own age to go to and see what they’re doing and compare to your own farm,” said Mayer.

Friends working the land and making their childhood dreams reality.

All of the friends grow many of the same crops, including wheat, canola, corn and sunflower. They say that makes it even easier to bounce ideas off of each other.

