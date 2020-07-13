Minot’s first roundabout partially opens to traffic

MINOT, N.D. - Minot officially opened part of the city's first roundabout Sunday.

The roundabout located on 31st Avenue SE and 13th Street opened to north and south bound traffic.

Planning on the $8.5 million project started five years ago.

City engineer Lance Meyer said the addition will make this heavily-traveled area more safe.

“We’re excited about this and when you get to improve the safety in a neighborhood where there’s lots of children and stuff playing, that’s always a good thing,” said Meyer

Meyer says that the full project is scheduled to wrap up this November.

