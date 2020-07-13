Advertisement

Minot’s first roundabout partially opens to traffic

Minot officially opened part of the city's first roundabout Sunday.
Minot officially opened part of the city's first roundabout Sunday.(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Minot officially opened part of the city's first roundabout Sunday.

The roundabout located on 31st Avenue SE and 13th Street opened to north and south bound traffic.

Planning on the $8.5 million project started five years ago.

City engineer Lance Meyer said the addition will make this heavily-traveled area more safe.

“We’re excited about this and when you get to improve the safety in a neighborhood where there’s lots of children and stuff playing, that’s always a good thing,” said Meyer

Meyer says that the full project is scheduled to wrap up this November.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Updated: moments ago
The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

News

SkinWin Dermatology Opens in Williston

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
SkinWin Dermatology, founded by Dr. Daniel Hoffman, is located in the Craven-Hagen Clinic and offers patient-care for skin, nails and hair.

News

Unique Links: Flasher

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Greg Beesley
The Louse Creek Country Club is located in the town of Flasher.

News

Williston nursing home reports positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
A Williston nursing home says a resident has tested positive for coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Dak Jam 2020 canceled due to COVID-19, planning underway for 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Organizers with Dak Jam, the live music and arts festival in Minot, canceled the 2020 event scheduled for Aug. 14-15.

News

Swimming pool is making a big splash in Crosby

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Crosby, N.D., just opened its new $2 million outdoor pool.

News

Paddle Trap open in Mandan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The Paddle Trap restaurant in Mandan is open to the public.

News

Hairstyling tips from Glance

Updated: 3 hours ago
Jess Tergesen from Glance Spa & Salon shows us three easy hairstyling tips.

News

Acrylic Paint Pour Vase & Floral Arrangement

Updated: 3 hours ago
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to create an acrylic paint pour vase as well as a floral arrangement.

News

On This Date: July 13th

Updated: 3 hours ago
I’ve always enjoyed looking back at history and important events that happened on certain dates so we thought we’d make it a fairly regular part of North Dakota Today.