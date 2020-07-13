Mandan Surveys residents for mural

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan staff are looking for public input on a new city mural.

The mural is going on a building at 172 ½ 1st ave. NW. It’s being paid for by an AARP grant that has to be used to improve the lives of elderly residents.

Anyone that lives in Mandan can vote on themes for the mural, picking from topics like Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara, “where the West Begins”, or Fort Abraham Lincoln.

A link to the survey is available on the city website: https://www.cityofmandan.com/

