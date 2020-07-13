Man stabbed at Kimball Bottoms Recreation Area

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says a man was stabbed during a fight at Kimball Bottoms on Saturday.

Deputies say 23-year-old Miguel Reyes and another man got into a fight about people leaving a party they were having at Kimball Bottoms.

While fighting, deputies say Reyes was hit in the head with a small barbeque grill before the two were separated.

Once separated the victim pulled a knife out and a struggle ensued where the victim was stabbed in the left torso.

According to deputies, the victim suffered from a collapsed lung.

Reyes is charged with aggravated assault.

His bond is set at $2,500.

