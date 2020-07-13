Man pleads not guilty to child porn charges in federal court

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man with a prior GSI conviction has been charged in federal court for having child pornography.

During an investigation into 23-year-old Tyler Satterfield, police say they found nine sexual photos of children between one and 13 years old.

Satterfield admitted to police he received the pictures from the dark web and would distribute them.

Satterfield is charged federally with receipt of images depicting the sexual exploitation of children, and attempted distribution of images depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

Both charges carry a maximum 20 years in prison, and a minimum of 5 years.

He pleaded not guilty in federal court Monday, his trial is scheduled for September.

