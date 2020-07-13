Man charged with child sex crimes in Mandan charged federally

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man accused of taking photos of minors while sexually assaulting them has been charged federally.

According to federal court documents, 52-year-old Mark Reynolds of Mandan had nude photographs and videos of multiple minors between the age of 15 and 16.

Reynolds is also accused of raping the girls.

Reynolds is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and receipt of images depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

Each charge carries a 20 year maximum sentence, with a minimum of 5 years.

Reynolds pleaded not guilty in court Monday, his trial is scheduled for September.

