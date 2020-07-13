Advertisement

Local response to Washington NFL team’s name change

Local response to Washington NFL team's name change
Local response to Washington NFL team's name change(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Monday morning the Washington Redskins announced they will be retiring their name and logo after large corporate sponsors urged them to change the name.

After years of being under fire for what some say is a derogatory name for Native American people the Washington Redskins will change their name for the first time since 1937.

For people of Native American descent like Annette Mennem the word isn’t just a team name.

“You’d walk into a trading post and on the wall would be mink and then a price, beaver and then a price, redskin and then a price,” said Mennem.

Mennem, who serves as Minot State University’s Native American Center Director, said the history of the word is rooted in violence, death and tragedy for Native American people. 

Turtle Mountain Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure says the name change is the response of Native Americans working together to correct an injustice.

“I really do believe that it is an estimate to our people that have evolved to the point where we say that  we’re not going to hide who we are anymore and we’re going to be vocal about it and these are the issues that we have,” said Azure.

Mennem said above all she is glad to see the name go.

“There has to be changes. Because, people say we’ll it’s a part of our history.  Just because it’s part of our history doesn’t mean it was good. No new name or mascot has been announced yet, but that should be coming in the next few weeks,” said Mennem.

Major companies like Walmart Amazon and Target have all removed the teams apparel until the name is changed.

Meanwhile, another pro sports team, the Atlanta Braves, announced they will *not change their name, but are reviewing the tradition of the Tomahawk Chop at home games.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Religious institutions receive Paycheck Protection loans

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The Paycheck Protection Program distributed nearly five million federal loans to help businesses keep employees on the payroll, including nearly 20,000 in North Dakota.

News

Bismarck man sentenced for starting fire at north Walmart

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 18-months in jail for setting a fire inside the North Walmart in Bismarck.

News

Mandan Surveys residents for mural

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Salling
Anyone that lives in Mandan can vote on themes for the mural.

News

ND Dems unveil COVID Sick Leave Fund

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
North Dakota Democrats are proposing a bill to give paid leave for workers who catch COVID-19. They say it will provide financial security during uncertain times.

Latest News

News

Border wall section built by ND company is eroding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Fisher Sand and Gravel of Dickinson built a section of the wall along the U.S. southern border in January.

News

City of Minot renews census kiosk efforts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot residents will soon see census kiosks popping up at popular locations in town after initially being postponed due to the pandemic.

News

Computer virus scam resurfaces in Minot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Minot Police Department is warning local residents of a recurrence of a so-called computer virus scam.

News

Man stabbed at Kimball Bottoms Recreation Area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
While fighting, deputies say Reyes was hit in the head with a small barbeque grill before the two were separated.

News

2020 Ag in the Classroom Calendar Art Contest winners at the Capital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Thirteen North Dakota students were announced winners of the 2020 Ag in the Classroom Calendar Art Contest.

News

Federal court files 27 charges against Bismarck man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Dawson Rouse was previously charged with 34 various charges in Burleigh county related to luring minors, exchanging nude photographs and having sex with girls between the ages of 13 and 17 years old.