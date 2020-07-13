Local response to Washington NFL team’s name change

MINOT, N.D. - Monday morning the Washington Redskins announced they will be retiring their name and logo after large corporate sponsors urged them to change the name.

After years of being under fire for what some say is a derogatory name for Native American people the Washington Redskins will change their name for the first time since 1937.

For people of Native American descent like Annette Mennem the word isn’t just a team name.

“You’d walk into a trading post and on the wall would be mink and then a price, beaver and then a price, redskin and then a price,” said Mennem.

Mennem, who serves as Minot State University’s Native American Center Director, said the history of the word is rooted in violence, death and tragedy for Native American people.

Turtle Mountain Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure says the name change is the response of Native Americans working together to correct an injustice.

“I really do believe that it is an estimate to our people that have evolved to the point where we say that we’re not going to hide who we are anymore and we’re going to be vocal about it and these are the issues that we have,” said Azure.

Mennem said above all she is glad to see the name go.

“There has to be changes. Because, people say we’ll it’s a part of our history. Just because it’s part of our history doesn’t mean it was good. No new name or mascot has been announced yet, but that should be coming in the next few weeks,” said Mennem.

Major companies like Walmart Amazon and Target have all removed the teams apparel until the name is changed.

Meanwhile, another pro sports team, the Atlanta Braves, announced they will *not change their name, but are reviewing the tradition of the Tomahawk Chop at home games.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.