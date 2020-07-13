Federal court files 27 charges against Bismarck man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 21-year-old Bismarck man accused of luring minors and raping more than a dozen victims has been charged in federal court.

Dawson Rouse was previously charged with 34 various charges in Burleigh county related to luring minors, exchanging nude photographs and having sex with girls between the ages of 13 and 17 years old.

On Monday, the Burleigh County charges were dropped and 27 federal charges were filed against Rouse.

The charges include sexual exploitation of a child, attempted sexual exploitation of a child, transfer of obscene material and coercion or enticement of a minor.

Rouse pleaded not guilty in federal court Monday afternoon.

A three day trial is scheduled for September. The United States Defense Attorney requested a seven day trial, stating the amount of evidence and witnesses in the case. A release hearing was also scheduled for Thursday.

