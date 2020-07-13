Advertisement

Dak Jam 2020 canceled due to COVID-19, planning underway for 2021

Organizers with Dak Jam, the live music and arts festival in Minot, canceled the 2020 event scheduled for Aug. 14-15
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Organizers with Dak Jam, the live music and arts festival in Minot, canceled the 2020 event scheduled for Aug. 14-15, due to health concerns with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The producers and marketing team with Dak Jam made the announcement in a video on social media Monday.

Organizers say that they are already planning the 2021 event.

You can find more information by searching “Dak Jam” on Facebook.

