Dak Jam 2020 canceled due to COVID-19, planning underway for 2021

MINOT, N.D. – Organizers with Dak Jam, the live music and arts festival in Minot, canceled the 2020 event scheduled for Aug. 14-15, due to health concerns with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The producers and marketing team with Dak Jam made the announcement in a video on social media Monday.

Organizers say that they are already planning the 2021 event.

You can find more information by searching “Dak Jam” on Facebook.

