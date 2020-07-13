Computer virus scam resurfaces in Minot

MINOT, N.D.- The Minot Police Department is warning local residents of a recurrence of a so-called computer virus scam.

The scammer tells victims that there is a virus on their computer and to call them back. Often, it looks like the scammers are from Microsoft.

Once the scammers receive a callback from a victim, they will offer to get rid of the virus for a fee and may even ask about installing virus protection ware.

Scammers will ask for banking information or even prepaid gift card codes.

If you believe you have a virus, Minot Police Department encourages you to visit a local professional and have it checked in person.

