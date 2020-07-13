City of Minot renews census kiosk efforts

MINOT, N.D. - Minot residents will soon see census kiosks popping up at popular locations in town after initially being postponed due to the pandemic.

Chances are if you visit your grocery store, church or library, you will be asked if you have completed the 2020 US Census.

The city of Minot hopes to count at least 50,000 people in order to qualify for federal entitlement dollars that could support infrastructure like roads, schools, and more.

According to the city's Community and Economic Development Director Brian Billingsley, more than 60 percent of the population has already counted themselves.

The city will set up three rotating kiosks to encourage those who have yet to fill out their census to count themselves.

“This kiosks will route among all the market place foods in Minot, and they will be open through the month of August. The second kiosk will be rating among all the churches, soup kitchens, and food banks,” said Billingsley.

The third kiosk will be at all the Arts in the Park events this summer.

This is also the first year the census is available online to register visit 2020census.gov.

