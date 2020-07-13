Border wall section built by ND company is eroding

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fisher Sand and Gravel of Dickinson built a section of the wall along the U.S. southern border in January. Since then, the company has received a nearly $1.28 billion border wall contract from the Trump administration to build other sections. But the President isn’t too happy with their initial build.

President Trump is criticizing a three-mile section of the border wall in South Texas built by the North Dakota construction company. The structure is already showing signs of erosion only months after going up.

Trump tweeted yesterday, saying the project was “only done to make me look bad.” Experts said the steel structure is starting to erode from the riverbank it’s build on.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said in a statement: “Tommy Fisher, the owner of the contracted company, is a North Dakotan with a strong record of success. It is up to him - as it is for every contractor building a section of the wall - to meet the Army Corps of Engineers’ requirements to ensure the wall is built to last.”

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., added that, “The company has stated it is reviewing the section of the impacted wall and is working on solutions to prevent erosion.”

Engineers said a proper inspection of the structure will take place in the near future.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.