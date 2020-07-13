Bismarck man sentenced for starting fire at north Walmart

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 18-months in jail for setting a fire inside the North Walmart in Bismarck.

A Burleigh County judge sentenced Andrew Ells Monday with credit to 211 days served and three years of probation.

Police say Ells lit the fire inside the garden section with a bible and lighter fluid in December 2019.

Ells admitted to police he started the fire as a distraction so he could steal items from the store.

Ells pleaded guilty in march to arson.

