Applications for remaining deer licenses due July 22

(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -

North Dakota hunters who didn’t have any luck in the initial deer lottery have another chance. The application deadline for remaining deer licenses is July 22.

Unsuccessful applicants must apply online at gf.nd.gov. Only residents who applied and didn’t receive a license are eligible.

More than 6,000 deer gun licenses remain in 17 units.

