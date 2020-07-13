Abused Adult Resource Center launches inconspicuous chat feature

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Abused Adult Resource Center in Bismarck is launching a new online service to help combat abuse. The Center says they’ve been getting more domestic violence calls since the coronavirus pandemic began.

A.A.R.C. created a new chat feature on their website to help victims of abuse access helpful resources.

The chat box is located on the Abused Adult Resource Center website in the top right hand corner. After clicking the feature, you'll be connected to a staff member who will either help you navigate resources to combat abuse or contact authorities for you if you're in immediate danger. Director Angel Young says this feature is especially important during the pandemic as many victims are confined at home with their abusers.

"Being close in an enclosed area, being closed away from the public-- tempers flare. Things happen. So, we feel the safety of a lot of these victims is being compromised because of that-- being confined in a close space with no other contact with other people. This is why we created the chat. That way they would be able to talk to an advocate," Young said.

The app is meant to be an inconspicuous way for victims to get help. Young says many abuse victims don’t have access to phones but might have access to WiFi. This makes the app easily accessible. Plus, it has a “quick escape” feature to quickly exit the app, which takes you to the Google homepage. The chat is available Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., but the crisis line number listed on their website is open to callers 24/7.

Young says the Center is in need of monetary donations as well as cleaning equipment for their staff. She says if you’d like to donate, you can contact the Resource Center by calling 701-222-8370.

