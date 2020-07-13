2020 Ag in the Classroom Calendar Art Contest winners at the Capital

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thirteen North Dakota students were announced winners of the 2020 Ag in the Classroom Calendar Art Contest.

The calendar art contest was open to third through fifth graders across the state.

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and president and CEO of the North Dakota Bankers Association presented the students with a certificate for their artwork framed and a $25 Visa card in the State Capitol’s Memorial Hall.

"It's an opportunity for kids to get a little engaged in agriculture. You know sometimes, the best way to learn is to teach others, so a lot of these kids are creating art, they have to learn about the subject and then they actually have to draw pictures," said Goehring.

The winners’ artwork was published in a calendar that will soon be distributed to classrooms around the state for agricultural literacy.

