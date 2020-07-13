Advertisement

18-year-old faces DUI charges after rear-ending another vehicle, crashing into house

DUI crash in Napoleon
DUI crash in Napoleon(KFYR)
By Max Grossfeld
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAPOLEON, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway patrolmen say they arrested an 18-year-old Kintyre, N.D., woman after she rear-ended a car and then crashed into a house. It happened on Sunday night in Napoleon.

Officers Say Sophia Svanes faces reckless driving and DUI charges in the crash.

First responders took svanes to a hospital in bismarck for non-life threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl in the other car weren’t hurt.

