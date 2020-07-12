Unemployment benefits changing: what to know

MINOT, N.D. - Some unemployment policies put in place due to the pandemic are being phased out.

Wednesday, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, said that anyone seeking unemployment benefits must once again fulfill the job search requirement starting July 26.The extra $600 in federal unemployment benefits will also stop. A representative with Job Service North Dakota said the changes reflect the progress the state has made in reopening.

“We’ve had about a 20-percent reduction in the number of individuals filing for benefits so that’s an excellent sign as far as people returning to employment,” said Job Service ND Unemployment Insurance Director, Darren Brostrom.

The house passed the HEROES Act back in May to extend the extra $600 benefit.

The Senate will have the final say when they vote on the bill later this year.

