Plasma donations wanted from recovered COVID -19 patients

Plasma
Plasma(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) -The Food and Drug Administration is asking for those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 to consider donating plasma for research.

According to the FDA, those who have recovered from the virus now have COVID-19 antibodies which are found in what’s known as convalescent plasma.While there is no approved treatment for the disease, research suggests those antibodies may help those currently infected. Local blood donation center Vitalant is testing those who donate and ask those that test positive to also consider donating plasma.

Vitalant Marketing Communication Manager Tesia Hummer said they are now testing all donations for antibodies.

“It is being run as one of our standard panel of tests right now. So when you donate blood, the first thing we do is take a couple of little vials and then we send those off for testing,” said Hummer.

Those who donate receive their test results back in two to three weeks. Those who have not have come in contact with COVID-19 are still encouraged to donate blood as donations tend to drop in the summer months.

