Miller rezoning appeal denied

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Miller family appealed a rezoning decision to the county for their property North of Bismarck. The rezoning was denied previously because of a development plan that fell through. The owners are trying to rezone the land to sell it for more money. The Burleigh County Commission denied the appeal.

“What I hung my hat on was the density of homes in there. The lots are too small. There would be lots of traffic. There’re several things that we’ve all heard,” said Jerry Woodcox, commissioner.

Even if the plan had gone through any development would need to be approved separately.

