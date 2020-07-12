Advertisement

Hettinger County Fair continues onward

Hettinger County Fair
Hettinger County Fair(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Coronavirus concerns didn't stop the Hettinger County Fair.

Hettinger County extension agent says he wanted 4-H students to participate this year because they lost all of their projects last year when a tornado destroyed the fair building.

”I got out here and I...shred a tear...because I saw that building laying flat on a lot of hard work that a lot of kids put together on the largest fair I’ve had,” said Hettinger County Extension Agent, Duaine Marxen.

The Hettinger County Emergency Manager said the fair followed CDC guidelines even though the county only has one coronavirus case. Marxen said the community raised more than $192,000 to rebuild a larger, four seasons building; construction is expected to start in about two weeks.

