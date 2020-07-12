Advertisement

Bismarck man publishes book based on story he made up 20 years ago

Buffalo Alice
Buffalo Alice(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The drive from Bismarck to Grand Forks is long and sometimes boring, especially if you're a kid.

Twenty years ago, Brian Selzler found a way to help his then five-year-old daughter pass the time. Inspired by the Buffalo Alice sign on Interstate 94, he made up a story about a girl named Alice and her pet buffalo. Now that story is available for kids everywhere to read.

“She brings him into the barn to feed him and warm him up,” explained Bismarck author and illustrator Brian Selzler. “The other animals aren’t too thrilled about it.”

This is the story of a girl named Alice, and her pet buffalo, Bart. It's a story Selzler made up on the spot more than 20 years ago.

“When there were no iPads or laptops, we were on our way to Grand Forks in the winter. Our five-year-old daughter in the back seat asked me, ‘Who is Buffalo Alice?’ when she saw the sign. So, I made up the story,” said Selzler. “The longer we drove, the longer the story got.”

In the story, Alice and Bart disappear, never to be seen again. But legend has it, if you look very closely, you might catch a glimpse of them.

“That’s why it’s important to keep looking out the car window for three hours,” laughed Selzler.

That kept his daughter, Chelsey, entertained the entire drive.

“Every 15 minutes she would exclaim, ‘I think I saw her!’ When we got home I scribbled up a sketch book with the story in it and within months that got destroyed and lost and completely forgotten about,” he recalled.

But Chelsey remembered the story; now a mom herself, she asked her dad to put the story on paper for her young son. Selzler, a trained commercial artist, got to work.

“I spent probably eight hours on each illustration,” he said.

The project quickly snowballed into something much bigger.

“It’s gotten a little out of hand,” he laughed. 

Brian printed 500 copies of the book.

“The plan wasn’t to publish a book to make money. The plan was to make a book for my five grandchildren,” stated Selzler.

But he says, he's happy to have this story on paper and to share it with others.

“With fortitude and perseverance, Alice is going to make it back,” Selzler said.

Character traits that are still relevant today, more than two decades after Selzler first dreamed up the story of Buffalo Alice.

You can purchase a copy of “Buffalo-Alice” at Superior Silk Screen in Bismarck, or online at buffalo-alice.com.

Selzler plans to donate several copies of his book to the Bismarck Public Library and to local elementary schools. And stay tuned; he's already thinking of a second book to continue the Buffalo Alice story.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Miller rezoning appeal denied

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Even if the plan had gone through any development would need to be approved separately.

News

Plasma donations wanted from recovered COVID -19 patients

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Vitalant Marketing Communication Manager Tesia Hummer said they are now testing all donations for antibodies.

News

Sunday: 92 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

News

65th Anniversary of Minot Air Force Base Groundbreaking

Updated: 6 hours ago
Today Minot Air Force Base celebrates their 65th anniversary.

Latest News

News

Fishing biologists kept invasive fish species out of popular south central ND lake

Updated: 17 hours ago
Carp have historically been present at Nieuwmsa Dam, and this spring at the recently constructed Rice Lake fish barrier.

News

Unemployment benefits changing: what to know

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Senate will have the final say when they vote on the bill later this year.

News

Friendship formed after Sunset Bluffs apartment fire last year

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Brenda Lunder, saw Briana's interview the day of the fire.

News

Tharaldsen officially transfers to University of Georgia

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Greg Beesley
Tharaldsen decided to pursue a Masters degree in Sports Management and compete in outdoor track for the University of Georgia next season.

News

Outstanding Teacher of the Year awards have been postponed

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The Chamber EDC will look to school administration for guidance on how they can still involve students in the Teacher of the Year ceremonies while following safety guidelines.

News

Suspect in custody following carjacking in Minot

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
North Dakota Highway Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and McHenry County Sheriff’s Department assisted Surrey Police in arresting the suspect, identified as Snow.