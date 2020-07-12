Advertisement

65th Anniversary of Minot Air Force Base Groundbreaking

(KFYR)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Today Minot Air Force Base celebrates their 65th anniversary.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), a Senate Armed Services Committee member, issued the following statement today thanking our military members:

“To the men and women of the Minot Air Force Base, and the supportive community surrounding it, you make America great. For 65 years, you and all who came before you have faithfully served our country and lived up to your motto, ‘Only The Best Come North.’ Every day you go to work carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, willing to pay the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms and keep us safe. Thank you for all you do.”

