YWCA Minot in need of baby wipe donations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. - The Minot YWCA recently opened the only diaper pantry in Western North Dakota.

Now they are asking the community for their help for another essential item for parents of young children.

Baby wipes are an item often in high demand at Minot’s YWCA, but these wipes are some of the few left in stock. The organization reached out to the community through social media asking for help.

They said they are down to their final packages of wipes. Friday alone they handed out at least five boxes of wipes to mothers in need.

“At that rate without getting any donated, we are going to run out, and we need some help from the community to restock our wipes so we can keep helping those families who rely on us,” said Meghan von Behren, executive director.

Von Behren added that the nonprofit is once again accepting physical donations. For more information on how to donate visit the Minot YWCA website, Amazon wish list, or donate monetary or physical baby wipes at their location on 3rd Avenue SE.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.