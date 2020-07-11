Williston Police arrest person of interest after shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Williston Police have identified 28-year-old Demario Hodge as a person of interest in a shooting investigation.

At around 7:00 PM on July 10th, police responded to 8th Street NW for a shooting with no reported injuries. Police say Hodge has warrants not relating to this incident.

Police say they worked in collaboration with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County SWAT Team, and Northwest Crisis Negotiations Team, and that the incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Williston Police Department at 701-577-1212.

