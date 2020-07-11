Advertisement

What is an Inter-fund loan?

By John Salling
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan City Commission promised to use Prairie Dog Funding on some of its upcoming infrastructure projects, but that funding has become delayed.

Instead the commission is using inter-fund loans, which involve transferring money from other city funds, to come up with the money.

They plan to return the money taken from these other funds with the prairie dog funding once it becomes available. The city administrator highlighted that it’s a no interest option that allows them to continue the work.

