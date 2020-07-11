Advertisement

Tharaldsen officially transfers to University of Georgia

Jon Tharaldsen
Jon Tharaldsen(KFYR-TV)
By Greg Beesley
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former Bismarck High standout Jon Tharaldsen has made his new home official. The former multi-time State champ is heading to the University of Georgia.

Tharaldsen an All-American for the Golden Golphers in track and field was told back in April that the Big Ten would not award any extra scholarship money to bring back Seniors effected by the COVID 19 cancellations. So, Tharaldsen decided to pursue a Masters degree in Sports Management and compete in outdoor track for the University of Georgia next season.

Last year the former Demon was an All-American both on the field and in the class room as well as earning second team Big Ten Honors and entered the NCAA Indoor Nationals ranked second in the Shot Put before the event was canceled.

