Suspect in custody following carjacking in Minot

Minot Carjacking
Minot Carjacking(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Authorities took a 28-year-old New Town man in custody Friday night on accusations he carjacked a group of people in Minot and led police on a pursuit on Highway 2 in the stolen vehicle.

Minot Police say Timothy Snow, Jr., will face a B-felony charge of robbery, along with other charges out of Surrey.

Police say they reported to northwest Minot around 8 p.m. Friday, where the victim told investigators a man approached her vehicle, and demanded that she, her adult passenger, and two children get out, stole the vehicle, and fled.

Investigators say Surrey Police located the vehicle around 8:16 p.m. headed east on Highway 2, and the driver led police on a pursuit before running out of gas east of Towner.

North Dakota Highway Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and McHenry County Sheriff’s Department assisted Surrey Police in arresting the suspect, identified as Snow.

He remains in custody in the Ward County Jail pending his initial appearance.

Minot Police say Snow was also listed as a missing person from the Omaha Tribal Police Department.

