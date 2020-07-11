Static sites for COVID-19 testing could reach all major cities in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With businesses reopening, state Health Department leaders said they want to be proactive in their efforts to ensure both workers and customers have access to COVID-19 testing.

They plan to set up static testing sites in eight cities across the state. By the end of the month, they said Bismarck, Dickinson, Williston, Minot, Jamestown, and Devils Lake will have fixed or mobile testing sites available, with Fargo and Grand Forks sites added soon after.

“Proactivity is key and the availability of testing will help you ensure you are able to identify and isolate infections before they become widespread. And we urge you to implement a regular testing cadence, especially for high-contact employees,” said Interim State Health Officer Andy Stahl.

Stahl said their goal is to make testing more accessible and available more frequently to prevent COVID-19′s spread.

