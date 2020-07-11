PPP helps Williston businesses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A lot of businesses in Williston have utilized the Paycheck Protection Program. Business owners say without it, there would be a lot more unemployed workers moving away from Williston or looking for their next job.

Williston Auto employs more than 70 people, and although the business was fortunate enough to not have to use the money it received from the program, having it as a back-up put workers’ minds at ease when business was slow.

Williston Auto General Manager Drew Balogh said, “We absolutely did not want to lose a certified GM Tech. To replace our office staff, sales personnel, parts personnel; it is a challenge in this area.”

The Sign Shop & Embroidery Center was one business that used the loan to weather the storm of COVID-19 shut-downs and oil-price drops.

Owner Leo Warmsbecker said, “We were able to keep an employee on. Even though that department is significantly down in business, we kept that employee on throughout the life of the PPP.”

Warmsbecker added that there have been a lot of changes since they qualified for the PPP loan, so he hopes they will still qualify to have it forgiven when that time comes.

The deadline to apply for the loan, which goes to businesses with fewer than 500 employees, has been extended until Aug. 8.

