BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Outstanding Teacher of the Year awards have been postponed to the beginning of the school year due to COVID-19.

Every year, five teachers from the Bismarck-Mandan area are chosen by the Chamber EDC's Excellence in Business and Education Committee to receive the Outstanding Teacher of the Year award.

The ceremonies normally take place in May.

“It’s so important to recognize this teachers even though we’re still battling COVID-19. They have put so much love and effort into each and every student,” said Program and Marketing Director, Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC Christine Nelson.

The Chamber EDC will look to school administration for guidance on how they can still involve students in the Teacher of the Year ceremonies while following safety guidelines.

