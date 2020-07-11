Local ballplayers anxious to see pros return to the field

SURREY, N.D. - North Dakota sports have slowly returned in an uncertain summer, and it’s almost time for these players to see their pro idols.

"It's awesome. Sitting at home, not seeing any sports, it's boring. You want to see the pro athletes. You want to see all the nice plays they make," said Caden Dauphinais, Surrey outfielder.

Toby Zietz said he's ready to be able to learn from the best in the game again.

"I'm just glad they're back. It's something to watch, and they're role models to look up to," said Zietz, Burlington leftfielder.

Zietz mentioned a favorite player he can't wait to see back on the field.

"For baseball, I'd like to see Bryce Harper come back. Just seeing him being able to get back up to the plate and be comfortable... That gives me confidence seeing other players, just looking up to big players," said Zietz.

While the plans provide optimism, the chances of finishing post-seasons still months down the road remain up in the air.

"That's what the commissioners want to say to appease the fans. Outbreaks are becoming more frequent now so it might not hold, but hopefully the sports seasons can go all out," said Zietz.

Some pro training camps are already underway.

