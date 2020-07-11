Heaven’s Helpers to reopen Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -

During the closure, it still served 35,000 to-go meals and 4,500 delivery meals. The press release says staff will take temperatures at the door and patrons are encouraged to social distance, but aren't required to wear masks.

“We’re excited, it’s been a long haul since March when we started this. I think people are ready to be able to have a little peace,” said Mark Meier, executive director.

Anyone with a high temperature will be given a to-go meal. They will be open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

