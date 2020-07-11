Good Night Minot to hold finale in Oak Park

MINOT, N.D. - Good Night Minot has been a big hit in the Magic City, and now they're looking to finish strong with a special outdoor performance.

Good Night Minot is coming to you live. This time outdoors at Minot's Oak Park. Organizers say it's a show you won't want to miss.

“Good Night Minot. It’s a late night talk show full of laughs, comedy, social hour, and great comedic skits. Think Jimmy Kimmel meets Saturday Night Live,” said Jonah Lantto, producer.

Lantto said with major events like State Fair and the Hostfest canceled, the show must go on.

"We are here to bring Minot up and to bring this region up and to bring everyone a great laugh and a good time," said Lantto.

Host Jake Thrailkill invites everyone to the show for a good laugh.

"Well if you like to laugh, you should definitely come to our show. And if you don't think you can laugh, I challenge you to come to our show because it's going to be really hilarious," said Thrailkill.

The show finale is this Sunday at the Oak Park amphitheater at 5:00 p.m. It is free admission, so bring a chair or blanket and be prepared to laugh!

Image courtesy: Jonah Lantto

