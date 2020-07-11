Advertisement

Fay downgraded to depression; expected to dissipate Sunday

Tropical Storm Fay has weakened into a tropical depression early Saturday morning.
Tropical Storm Fay has weakened into a tropical depression early Saturday morning.(Source: NOAA)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical depression Fay moved north over New York early Saturday and was expected to continue to weaken through the weekend, forecasters said.

The depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its 2 a.m. advisory. It was located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of New York City.

Fay had closed beaches and flooded shore town streets after it made landfall Friday afternoon in New Jersey. It weakened once it hit land and was expected to quickly become a post-tropical low, then dissipate on Sunday, forecasters said.

The forecast track put the depression over portions of eastern New York later Saturday, then moving into western New England and southeastern Canada. The depression was moving at 17 mph (28 kph), forecasters said.

A tropical storm warning that had been issued from East Rockaway, New York, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island was ended with the National Hurricane Center’s early morning update. No watches or warnings were in effect for the depression.

Forecasters said Fay was expected to produce 1 to 3 inches (3 to 7 centimeters) of rain, with flash flooding possible in some areas.

Fay was the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

___

Correction Note: This story has been corrected to refer to the system as a depression, not a storm.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Disney World to reopen as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Updated: 1 hours ago
“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

National

Trump lags Biden on people of color in top campaign ranks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Former Vice President Joe Biden departs after speaking at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

News

BREAKING: Williston police responding to active incident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Williston police say they are responding to an active incident in the 800 block of Main Street. Main Street is closed, and police say the public should avoid the area.

News

Local ballplayers anxious to see pros return to the field

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
North Dakota sports have slowly returned in an uncertain summer, and it’s almost time for these players to see their pro idols.

Latest News

News

What is an Inter-fund loan?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Mandan City Commission promised to use Prairie Dog Funding on some of its upcoming infrastructure projects, but that funding has become delayed.

News

Bismarck City Commission to discuss fireworks in city limits

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Bismarck City Commission meets on Tuesday to discuss fireworks in the city limits.

News

500 e-tab machines have been shut down in ND

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
This has resulted in a $4 million loss for charities across the state.

News

Good Night Minot to hold finale in Oak Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Good Night Minot has been a big hit in the Magic City, and now they're looking to finish strong with a special outdoor performance.

News

Static sites for COVID-19 testing could reach all major cities in ND

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
With businesses reopening, state Health Department leaders said they want to be proactive in their efforts to ensure both workers and customers have access to COVID-19 testing.

News

PPP helps Williston businesses

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
A lot of businesses in Williston have utilized the Paycheck Protection Program. Business owners say without it, there would be a lot more unemployed workers moving away from Williston or looking for their next job.