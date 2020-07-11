DCMT starts Friday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Adjustments to the schedule needed to be made, but the 31st-Annual Dakota Classic Modified Tour (DCMT) starts today.

It’s 6-nights in a row, at 6-different tracks but that was not the case until the COVID-19 pandemic.

Estevan was going host back to back races this weekend but it opened up an opportunity in eastern North Dakota and it put a regular stop back on the list.

“We had plan B when we thought that the border might not open so we contacted West Fargo and Minot really worked out well because the State Fair had shut down and Minot was not going to be on the tour because of scheduling conflict with the State Fair. With the Fair closing down, NoDak was racing so we got them back in on the tour,” said John Gartner, Dakota Classic Modified Tour director.

Gartner thought a closed Canadian border would keep the car count down but drivers from the eastern part of the state, plus other parts of the United States more than made up for it.

“Not one can enter because they can’t get across the border that made a big difference however we marketed heavily some states that are not even racing,” said Gartner. “We got several drivers here from Oregon. They haven’t raced in Oregon so they’re coming here to do the whole thing so they can get some racing in this year. We got a California group coming in and I think we have enough for an entire heat from Arizona this year, also Texas, 15 states so far.”

John says they also have a record number of I.M.C.A. Street Stocks which are the supporting class.

The DCMT begins at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo. Then it heads to Jamestown on July 11. NoDak Speedway is the place on Sunday.

Williston Speedway is hosting the tour on July 13. Southwest Speedway in Dickinson is the place to be on the 14th with Championship Night at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan on Wednesday July 15.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.