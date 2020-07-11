Dan’s Garden: When to trim your trees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week our traveling garden is in the Cathedral area of Bismarck and I got a real collection of shrubs and evergreens here to trim and that’s the most common question I get how do we trim them when do we trim them.

I like trimming in July because the growth is out quite far now, and if you want to correct your plants for size and shape. This upright juniper is easy to trim, and you can see it’s starting to get a little wild and you can trim them to make them fill in and you should do that once or twice a year.

Also, right next to me is this tiger eyed sumac one of my favorite shrubs but it doesn’t need a lot of trimming. Unless you think it’s getting to big, you can trim it for size and shape just like this old fashion Spiera, now they’re done blooming.

They bloom in May and early June, and you can even trim them hard and then they’ll bloom next year.

This needs to be trimmed in July this globe blue spruce doesn’t grow much every year, only two to three inches, but you can control the size and the height, the width on this, too. And, they’ll get thicker and thicker.

This Hosta is another perennial. Really don’t need to be trimmed, but I just enjoy them. The way they are, and I always like to fertilize my plants when I trim because it keeps them vigorous and healthy looking and better color. And next week we’ll talk a little more about trimming so until then good gardening.

